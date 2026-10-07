VLEN congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula: Kosovo showed the strength of democracy

VLEN congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula: Kosovo showed the strength of democracy

According to VLEN, Kosovo demonstrated that political dialogue, democracy and respect for institutions are the way to overcome even the greatest political difficulties.

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The party said that the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as the new president brought an end to the institutional deadlock and created the conditions for the full restoration of the functioning of the institutions of the Republic of Kosovo.

VLEN wished the new president success, expressing its conviction that her experience in politics, education and science would contribute to strengthening the institution of the president and preserving the country’s stability.

VLEN also welcomed the political consensus on the approval, in the second reading, of amendments to the Law on the Special Court. According to the party, this agreement demonstrates that dialogue and a willingness to compromise can also bring solutions to the most sensitive issues.

“Now is the time for institutions to work, for politicians to pay attention to citizens, and for Kosovo to move forward with stability, responsibility and democracy,” VLEN said in its statement./Telegrafi/


Shtuar 7.10.2026 09:39

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