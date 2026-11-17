VIDEO/ Vučić’s party MP has a bucket of yogurt thrown at her head in front of Parliament

An incident was reported in front of the Serbian Parliament, where Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) MP Lidija Vukićević was attacked by a person who threw yogurt into her hair on the steps at the main entrance to Parliament.

The news was reported by the Serbian news agency Beta. Meanwhile, other SNS MPs, including Aleksandar Vučić and Miloš Vučević, had entered the Parliament building earlier.

Të lidhura None found

After the incident, Vukićević spoke to the media in Parliament’s lobby, ahead of the opening session, and expressed her indignation over what had happened.

She said she felt very bad after being attacked by her fellow countrymen, calling the incident unacceptable.

“I have devoted my entire life and career to Serbia and our people, to bring them joy and give the best of myself. But we have reached a point where today, in front of the National Assembly, you cannot feel safe. So where can you feel safe?” she said.

Despite the incident, she said she would not be intimidated and would continue to defend her political beliefs.

“They can throw 30 more liters of yogurt at me; they can do whatever they want, but I ask you: Where is this country headed? Who will lead this country when a people’s representative is not safe in front of Parliament?” Vukićević said.