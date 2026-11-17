Greece, envelope containing white powder causes alarm at Ministry of Citizen Protection

The discovery of an envelope containing white powder set Greek law enforcement authorities in motion after the package arrived at the Ministry of Citizen Protection.

As a safety precaution, the lower floor of the building was immediately evacuated. The envelope was deemed suspicious during an inspection when a quantity of powder was found inside.

Të lidhura None found

Preliminary information indicates that the package came from outside Greece, while “British Institute” was written in the sender’s section.

Ministry sources confirmed that the envelope had been handled by four police officers—three men and one woman. So far, none of them has shown any injuries or health problems.

Following the incident, safety procedures were put into effect, while the relevant teams are analyzing the contents of the envelope to identify the substance.

The fire service’s special intervention unit, EMAK, is expected to decontaminate the evacuated area, where equipment for monitoring entrances and exits is located.