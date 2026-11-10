VIDEO/ Stunning footage from Germany as 130-meter-tall industrial building collapses in seconds

A controlled explosion brought down an industrial building about 130 meters tall in Germany in a matter of seconds, in a truly spectacular operation.

The building was the boiler house of the former coal-fired power plant in Mehrum, in the state of Lower Saxony. The demolition took place on Saturday, November 7, at around 11:00 a.m. as part of the dismantling of the former power plant.

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Because of the building’s enormous size, authorities established a wide safety zone and temporarily closed several surrounding roads.

Following the demolition, only the massive chimney, about 250 meters tall, remains at the site. It is expected to be demolished in early 2027. Dismantling of the former power plant began in 2024, and a new gas-fired power plant is planned for the cleared site.