US and China hold first Trade Board meeting

US and China hold first Trade Board meeting

The US and China held the first official meeting of the Trade Board on Friday. The board was established to discuss economic ties and trade between the world’s two largest economies.

According to Reuters, the Office of the US Trade Representative confirmed that representatives of the two countries met for the first time on November 13.

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US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to establish the board during a summit held in Beijing in May.

In a statement posted on social media, the Office of the US Trade Representative said the Trump administration wants to continue its dialogue with Beijing, aiming to establish fair and balanced trade between the two economies.

The meeting is seen as an important step in managing trade relations between the two powers, while tariffs and economic competition remain key issues for Washington and Beijing.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 20:52

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