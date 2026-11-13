Three Egyptians arrested in Greece over attack on elderly woman in Marousi

Greek police have arrested three Egyptian nationals suspected of attacking and robbing an elderly woman in Marousi.

The incident happened shortly after 10:00 a.m. in a central part of the area, near the train station. The woman was walking on the sidewalk when the three young men approached her in the street.

Të lidhura None found

Footage published by Greek media shows that their faces were uncovered. According to reports, the young men physically attacked the woman, knocked her to the ground and took the gold chain she was wearing around her neck.

Greek authorities identified all three suspects following an investigation and then arrested them.