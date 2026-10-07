Uljan Shpataraku in court: I don’t know Ergys Agasi; I picked him up on the road after he hitchhiked and told me his name was “Berti

Uljan Shpataraku in court: I don’t know Ergys Agasi; I picked him up on the road after he hitchhiked and told me his name was “Berti

The ruling of the Special Court, which imposed the security measure of “imprisonment” on former Elbasan police director Uljan Shpataraku, has been made public.

Të lidhura

None found

What stands out in this court ruling, obtained by journalist Elton Qyno, is Shpataraku’s account, which surprised the judge and prosecutors attending the hearing.

According to detainee Shpataraku, he had no prior acquaintance with Ergys Agasi, and their meeting on the day of the arrest occurred by chance on the road.

He told the hearing that he met Agasi by chance on the old Elbasan road and picked him up after he hitchhiked. According to Shpataraku, when the man got into the car, he introduced himself as “Berti.”

“…I was returning from the old Elbasan road. During the journey, a person waved at me and I picked him up in the car. This person told me his name was ‘Berti’ and that he worked with aluminum. Near Plepat, in Durrës, the police stopped us. That is where I learned that the person I had picked up was Ergys Agasi…” former Elbasan police director Shpataraku told the court.

According to the version he gave in court, which was evidently not believed by the judge in the case, he had no prior acquaintance with Agasi.

He went on to give the following account:

“…I do not know Ergys Agasi. I was traveling by car toward Elbasan when a person raised his hand to hitchhike. I picked him up because I am a believer and I am not afraid of people who are in need on the road…”

Despite this testimony, he did not escape the security measure of “imprisonment” imposed by the Special Court on charges of “assisting the perpetrator of a crime.”

Meanwhile, to disprove the version given by Shpataraku, SPAK has ordered a computer forensic examination of his two seized iPhones, confiscated during the operation at the end of August 2026 in Durrës, where the former police official was arrested in the same car as Ergys Agasi.

The two phones are reportedly encrypted. SPAK has also focused on the conversations Shpataraku and Ergys Agasi had on Signal.

According to sources, as they were leaving the Bradashesh area, Shpataraku noticed a drone in the air following them. At that moment, he told Ergys Agasi to drive faster in order to evade the pursuit.

Agasi, however, assured him that there was no danger because he had been told that everything was under control. But in the Plepat area of Durrës, their car was stopped by police, leading to the arrest of wanted individual Ergys Agasi and former police official Uljan Shpataraku. /[redacted]


Shtuar 7.10.2026 14:56

Tags: , , , ,
EU enters winter with low gas reserves, European Commission reassures markets

EU enters winter with low gas reserves, European Commission reassures markets
49-year-old mother found murdered in her home in the US, 22-year-old son arrested

49-year-old mother found murdered in her home in the US, 22-year-old son arrested
Navi Pillay named winner of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Navi Pillay named winner of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
Tornado hits Marsala in Sicily, overturning vehicles and injuring several people

Tornado hits Marsala in Sicily, overturning vehicles and injuring several people
Navi Pillay awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her commitment to justice

Navi Pillay awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her commitment to justice
International operation in the Balkans: 50 arrested for drug trafficking using trucks

International operation in the Balkans: 50 arrested for drug trafficking using trucks
USS Abraham Lincoln returns to San Diego after 322 days on combat mission, one of the longest deployments since the Vietnam War

USS Abraham Lincoln returns to San Diego after 322 days on combat mission, one of the longest deployments since the Vietnam War
BIRN: Rama suppresses criticism within the SP over the new territorial map! Warned dissenters of expulsion from the group

BIRN: Rama suppresses criticism within the SP over the new territorial map! Warned dissenters of expulsion from the group