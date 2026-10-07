Berisha: Rama is sacrificing 15 municipalities to stay in power, nationwide protests tomorrow

Berisha: Rama is sacrificing 15 municipalities to stay in power, nationwide protests tomorrow

During a meeting of the Democratic Party’s parliamentary group, Sali Berisha described tomorrow’s parliamentary session as a particularly important development, especially because of the Territorial Reform.

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Berisha accused Edi Rama of seeking to strengthen his hold on power and preserve his political position through the changes.

According to him, at tomorrow’s session the government will eliminate 15 municipalities, reducing the number of local government units to 41. He opposed the decision, stressing that Albania is the most mountainous country in Europe in terms of the area covered by mountains.

The leader of the Democratic Party described this policy as an initiative directly linked to depopulation and the ruling party’s electoral interests, without being based on any criteria.

Berisha said this was a serious act and a hostile stance toward residents who have opposed the project.

He called on citizens from all regions of Albania to join tomorrow’s protest to defend their interests.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 14:56

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