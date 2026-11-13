Two young men from Thumana arrested while traveling by taxi to Tirana; pistol found on 30-year-old

Two young men from Thumana arrested while traveling by taxi to Tirana; pistol found on 30-year-old

Two people traveling by taxi from Kruja to Tirana were arrested during an operation codenamed “Taksimetri.” One of them, a 30-year-old from Thumana, was carrying a pistol and ammunition without a permit.

Officers from Police Station No. 2 intervened after receiving intelligence that a person was suspected of heading toward the capital armed.

Të lidhura

None found

Police stopped the taxi on Sami Frashëri Street. During a search, officers found and seized a pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition carried by 30-year-old P. Sh., a resident of Thumana.

The other passenger, R. H., 25, also a resident of Thumana, was arrested. He is suspected of knowing that his fellow passenger had a gun but failing to report the crime.

According to police, both men have criminal records. While being taken to the police station and during subsequent procedures, they violently resisted officers and damaged the holding room at the station.

The case files were referred to the Prosecutor’s Office for further action.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 13:23

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