Kurti discusses cooperation and EFTA agreement with Swiss President Guy Parmelin

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced that he met with the president of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, Ekonomia Online reports.

In a Facebook post, Kurti said the discussion took place yesterday during the European Political Community (EPC) summit. He emphasized that the strong ties between Kosovo’s diaspora and the Swiss people and state have paved the way for good bilateral relations.

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Kurti expressed gratitude for Switzerland’s contribution and said a new chapter of cooperation between the two countries began last month following the entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement (EFTA). According to him, the agreement covers both goods and services.