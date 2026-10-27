Two protesters injured during demonstrations continue to receive treatment at the Trauma Hospital

Two people injured during the student protests remain hospitalized at the University Trauma Hospital.

According to official sources, one is being treated in the neurosurgery department and the other in the orthopedics department. Both patients are in stable condition but still require specialized medical care.

Të lidhura None found

Since the protests began on October 13, 347 people have been reported injured. They include 199 State Police officers, 109 protesters, 30 bystanders and 9 media representatives, one of whom is foreign.

Most of the injured were treated at the Trauma Hospital for head injuries, fractures to their limbs or injuries to other parts of their bodies.

Most received emergency medical care and were then discharged to go home. Meanwhile, 32 people were hospitalized; several underwent surgery, while two remain in hospital.

In total, 347 people were injured during the protests held from October 13 to 25.

199 of those injured are State Police officers.

109 are protesters.

30 are bystanders.

9 are media representatives, one of whom is foreign.