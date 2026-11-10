Trump rejects Iranian ceasefire plan, Tehran says there are no talks with the US

Trump rejects Iranian ceasefire plan, Tehran says there are no talks with the US

Iran says it is not negotiating with the United States. According to Tehran, dialogue can resume only after seven conditions it has set are met.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, made the statement in an interview with Al Mayadeen television. He said Tehran had asked Washington to respond clearly and directly to its conditions but had not yet received a definitive answer.

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Rezaei said meeting the conditions was necessary both to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and to resume talks between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Qatar is mediating diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. As part of those efforts, Qatar’s prime minister met US President Donald Trump on Monday to discuss a resolution.

After the meeting, Trump said he saw positive progress toward ending the conflict. He said a resumption of major strikes against Iran seemed unlikely at this stage, although he did not rule out military intervention entirely.

As Reuters reports, Tehran continues to make any agreement contingent on its demands being met. Reopening the Strait of Hormuz thus remains one of the main points of contention with Washington.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 20:46

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