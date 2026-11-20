Trump rates summit with Putin and Xi a perfect score, Europe rejects any Ukraine solution without Kyiv

President of the United States Donald Trump appeared highly satisfied after the trilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, rating the summit a “12 out of 10.”

However, despite the enthusiasm expressed by the American leader, the negotiations produced no tangible agreement on the world’s biggest issues, such as the conflict in Ukraine or control of nuclear arsenals.

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During a phone conversation with NBC News while traveling from China to Washington, Trump described the meeting as extraordinarily productive, highlighting the hospitality extended by Chinese authorities.

“I think it went very well. If I were to rate it from zero to ten, I would give it a 12,” he said.

Nevertheless, the head of the White House acknowledged that the road to an agreement on reducing nuclear weapons will be long and complicated. He said he supports the initiative, but stressed that talks on such a delicate topic are extremely challenging.

Another item on the agenda with Chinese President Xi Jinping was artificial intelligence. According to Trump, the two leaders agreed that certain safety standards should be established for this developing technology, but he clarified that no concrete steps or detailed regulatory framework were discussed.

The trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, the first of this format between the US, Russia and China, also addressed issues such as energy security, reform of the United Nations, the powers of the International Criminal Court and nuclear disarmament.

Although the meeting carried symbolic weight, the lack of clear commitments has raised doubts about its practical usefulness. On the other hand, each of the three leaders appears to have gained political benefits, showcasing the power and position of their country on the international stage.

Europe says no to a “new Yalta”

While Trump, Putin and Xi were meeting in China, a summit of the “Coalition of the Willing” took place in Berlin with the participation of more than 40 heads of state and government, where the main focus was support for Ukraine and Europe’s place in upcoming peace negotiations.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz delivered a firm message, stressing that no agreement to end the war can be reached without the presence of Ukraine and European states.

Referring to the meeting in China, Merz warned that a format resembling the 1945 Yalta Conference would not produce peace.

“A Yalta-style format does not bring peace,” he declared, underscoring that negotiations must take place with the direct involvement of Kyiv and Europe.

Merz also reaffirmed unwavering support for Ukraine and demanded that any future agreement include strong security guarantees for the country. He dismissed Moscow’s demands for the withdrawal of NATO troops from the Alliance’s eastern flank, as well as Russian claims for additional territorial concessions.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron called for increased military aid to Ukraine, especially in the field of air and missile defense.

Trump optimistic about peace, but hesitant on funding for Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine held a central place in the talks between Trump, Putin and Xi. According to Jared Kushner, the American president’s son-in-law, Trump sent both leaders a powerful message about the necessity of stopping the war.

Kushner said the American president aims to work closely with Moscow and Beijing to achieve peace, and that Trump returned from the meeting convinced that a solution is attainable.

American special envoy Steve Witkoff also confirmed that the Ukraine issue was at the center of the discussions.

However, Washington’s approach to how peace should be achieved appears to clash with that of its European allies. According to Politico sources, in a phone call with the leaders gathered in Berlin, Trump expressed hesitation about continuing financial aid to Kyiv and opposed the plan to raise 70 billion euros for Ukraine.

The American president said that Vladimir Putin wants peace and that the focus should be on reaching an agreement, not increasing financial support.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham reported that Trump spoke with emotion about the human losses the war has caused on both sides.

Zelensky insists on more pressure on Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was present at the Berlin summit, expressed gratitude to the allies for their support and called for further strengthening of his country’s air defenses.

He also drew attention to the need for funding Ukraine in 2027, noting that the European Union plans to cover 45 billion euros of the 70 billion euros the country needs through loans.

Zelensky stressed that the US and China have sufficient economic weight to exert pressure on Russia and help bring the war to an end.

“If you want to stop Russia, stop trade between Russia and your country. China can do this. The United States can do this,” he declared.

On the other hand, Merz and Macron reiterated that Europe will not accept an agreement reached only between Washington and Moscow, without including Kyiv.

In this atmosphere of divided stances, international diplomacy faces the challenge of finding a formula that would put an end to the war while simultaneously ensuring the protection of Ukraine and Europe.