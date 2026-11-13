Trump expected to meet Xi and Putin in China, with nuclear arms control in focus

Trump expected to meet Xi and Putin in China, with nuclear arms control in focus

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to take place next Thursday in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the annual APEC summit.

According to Reuters, the New York Post reported the news, citing sources who spoke about the possible meeting during the economic conference in China.

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Discussions are expected to focus on an ambitious nuclear arms control agreement. Other international issues, including North Korea and the war in Iran, may also be on the agenda.

Trump has publicly signaled his intention to meet with the two leaders. Earlier this week, he said the talks would address nuclear disarmament alongside a range of other topics.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 23:52

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