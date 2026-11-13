Kallas: EU enlargement has geopolitical significance, Albania among countries close to membership

The European Union is working to advance enlargement, a process in which Albania is mentioned among the countries considered close to membership.

In an interview with France 24, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said she hopes Montenegro will soon complete its path to membership. She listed Albania, Moldova and Ukraine among the other countries that are very close in this process, alongside other states seeking to join the union.

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According to Kallas, although enlargement is difficult, it is also important because it gives these countries access to the single market and the free movement of people. She stressed that each country’s progress should be assessed on its own merits and its compliance with European standards.

Kallas emphasized that, before accession, the EU must verify whether candidate countries respect the rule of law and the union’s other core principles. As she explained, carrying out reforms becomes much more difficult once a country has become a member.

Describing enlargement as a geopolitical decision, Kallas said that, given the current security situation, it is also necessary to discuss with EU citizens the value these countries would bring to the European family.