Donald Trump said he was open to the possibility of Jensen Huang once again taking the helm of Nvidia. On Monday, the US president said he would not be bothered by the former chief executive returning to the post.

Huang left his position last week after the media published allegations of two extramarital relationships. One, according to reports, involved a woman suspected of spying for China; the other involved an Nvidia employee who was said to have been under his supervision.

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The news has shaken the US company and raised questions about US national security, given Nvidia’s ties to the Chinese market. US authorities are also investigating whether the company’s advanced chips were sent to China in violation of export restrictions.

Trump has said that he trusts Huang, who had told him that he was unaware of the suspicions involving the woman.

The former Nvidia executive has pledged to testify before the US Congress. Among the institutions where he will appear is the House of Representatives committee on China, where the matter will also be addressed in relation to its potential consequences for national security.

Calls for Huang’s return have been backed by prominent technology figures, including Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX, and Tim Sweeney, the head of Epic Games. They have joined the “Bring Jensen Back” campaign.

An open petition addressed to Nvidia’s board has received more than 175,000 signatures. The signatories are calling for Huang to return at least until the internal investigation is concluded.

Musk has warned that Huang’s departure could jeopardize important business deals that, he said, were based on personal trust in the former executive. “Without Jensen, at least some of these critical deals will be lost,” he wrote on X.

Important company investors have also asked the board to consider every alternative, including the return of the former chief executive.

However, his return in the short term is seen as unlikely as long as the internal investigations continue. In the meantime, the company is being led on an interim basis by Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who is expected to announce Nvidia’s financial results.