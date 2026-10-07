Trepça miner recounts moments trapped in mine

Trepça miner recounts moments trapped in mine

One of the 63 miners who remained trapped on the 11th level of the Trepça mine has described his experience inside it.

Të lidhura

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According to him, this is the third time he has faced such a situation. He said the miners’ health had been good, although leaving the mine could prove difficult for some of them.

“The miners are still coming out, as we have left colleagues behind who are on their way and are emerging at different intervals. I believe those who feel physically stronger are managing to get out, while for some others I think it is very difficult,” the miner said.

He added that the air inside the mine was heavy and that the situation had caused panic and stress.

“The miners’ health was good, but the air becomes difficult to breathe there. There is panic, and since this is the third time I have been trapped in a mine, the panic and stress increase. I stayed for nearly two and a half hours, with breaks, as we rested at each level,” he said.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 00:39

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