Trençevska questions whether Sllaveski’s appointment as governor was linked to the Alta Bank process

Trençevska questions whether Sllaveski’s appointment as governor was linked to the Alta Bank process

LSDM vice-president Jovana Trençevska described the granting of a license to Alta Bank as the starting point of a “dark scenario” in Macedonia. She questioned how quickly the license was issued and the responsibility of the government and the National Bank for the process.

According to Trençevska, the license was granted without following all the procedures required by the Banking Law. She said the necessary checks had not been carried out on the owner, Davor Macura, his financial standing, his reputation or the origin of the capital.

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Speaking on “24 Analiza,” Trençevska referred to a statement in which, she said, the governor said he did not know who the owner was. She argued that the owner’s identity should be checked first, along with the financial standing of the company or group seeking to buy a bank in Macedonia. Reviewing its reputation is equally important, she said. Trençevska said the governor addressed only financial standing, without dealing with ownership, reputation or the origin of the money.

She recalled that LSDM publicly raised the issue of Davor Macura as Alta Bank’s owner and the circumstances of the entire operation in December last year. Trençevska said the party had warned of the scandal in 2025, publicly asking whether Trajko Sllavevski had been appointed governor to complete the operation. According to her, he has now completed it.

Trençevska also warned of the possibility that “Stopanska Banka SHA Bitola” could be taken over by Serbia. She presented this as part of the broader questions and suspicions raised by the Alta Bank case.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 11:48

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