Trajanov proposes asking Belgrade for UDBA files and information on the attack on Gligorov

Pavle Trajanov, national coordinator for the fight against terrorism, says Macedonia should take advantage of the current political moment in Serbia and ask it to return the files of the former Yugoslav secret service, the UDBA.

He suggests that the request to Belgrade should also include information about the 1995 attack on former President Kiro Gligorov, whose perpetrators have still not been identified.

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Trajanov recalled that efforts to obtain this information began after the assassination of Serbian Prime Minister Zoran Đinđić. However, Serbian authorities were not willing to cooperate at the time.

According to Trajanov, Croatia and Slovenia could also request the relevant UDBA files, linking the issue to Serbia’s European integration process.