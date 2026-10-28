Tragedy in Italy: Albanian man, 31, reported missing on October 7, found dead in a deep well (NAME + PHOTO)

A tragic incident has occurred in Italy, where the body of a 31-year-old Albanian man was found in a well about 10 meters deep in the Longiano area, in the province of Forlì-Cesena.

According to Italian media, the victim was identified as Denaldo Maxhallaku. Initial suspicions are that the young man may have been shot, while the circumstances remain unclear.

Të lidhura None found

The man’s body was found during searches by the Carabinieri, who had begun looking for him after he lost contact with his family.

Search dog units also took part in the operation. The 31-year-old’s last contact with his family was on October 7, 2026, at around 8:30 p.m., in the Savignano sul Rubicone area.

A day later, on October 8, his car, a black Fiat Punto, was found completely burned in the Roncofreddo area, near the Rubicone River, several kilometers from where the body was discovered.

After the vehicle was found, Italian authorities stepped up searches in the area between Roncofreddo and Sogliano, along provincial road 85, known as Fondovalle Rubicone.

Authorities also found several pistol shell casings near where the body was discovered, which could provide important evidence in the investigation. The Forlì prosecutor’s office, under the direction of prosecutor Enrico Cieri, has opened a murder investigation to establish exactly what happened and identify those responsible.