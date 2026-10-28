Seconds of terror”: Passengers describe chaos after tragic accident in Spain: We fell on top of one another

The death toll from the accident in Spain today is at least 86, with 77 people hospitalized. Fifteen of the injured are in critical condition.

Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia said in a post on X that health authorities had taken emergency measures to deal with the situation.

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She said hospitals had activated their emergency plans, increased capacity in emergency departments and operating rooms, and reorganized health services to help the injured. Authorities are monitoring the situation and providing support to those hurt.

Train passengers have described the terrifying moments, the chaos and people being thrown against one another, as communication was lacking immediately after the accident. In an account to CNN, they said the impact sent people flying from their seats and falling on top of one another inside the carriages.

At least one bus carrying passengers who had not suffered serious injuries has left the scene. Some had minor cuts on their faces and around their eyes, as well as nosebleeds. There were also traces of blood on the hands and arms of some passengers.

“Communication was terrible. For 10 minutes after the accident, no one could get out of the trains. We didn’t know what was happening,” a passenger named Rey, who declined to give his last name, told CNN.

Rey was traveling with his family to Seville for a vacation. He said they were all fine but were eager to leave the area. Another passenger, 25-year-old Yoander, said the collision happened while he was asleep.

“I was sleeping and when I woke up, I had already crashed into the seats in front of me,” he told CNN. Yoander had hit his face and leg, but despite being in pain, he noted that others needed more urgent help.

Eduarda, who was traveling with her two cats, told the Spanish radio program “Hoy por Hoy” that the impact threw her forward and broke the table in front of her seat. She said some passengers nearby had cuts and bruises.

After getting off the train, Eduarda heard screams and saw one carriage engulfed in flames. She said there were also people at the scene who had died and were beneath the train.

Miguel Angel Perez, another passenger on the high-speed train, recalled the loud crash. He told the Spanish television program “La Hora de La 1” that the carriage partially overturned. Some passengers were bruised by the tables beside their seats, while few people were standing when the accident happened.

“We felt the train shake, derail and then tilt. It was a few seconds of terror,” Perez recounted.

Spanish journalist Roberto Gomez also described his experience on the train. He told Spanish radio station “Onda Cero” that he was asleep when the train stopped and passengers were told there was heavy traffic on the tracks. The train started moving again, but shortly afterward the powerful collision occurred.

“The impact was terrible,” Gomez said, describing the damage to the carriage.

“You can imagine, the carriage was completely destroyed. Suitcases were scattered everywhere in the damaged carriage,” the journalist recounted.

Gomez suffered minor injuries, while another passenger fell on top of him and sustained a deep wound to the head. He said he and other passengers tried to help those with serious blows to their chests and ribs.

According to the journalist, everything was extremely chaotic and shocking. After several minutes, he and some other passengers managed to get out of the train through a window.

Gomez’s account adds to those of other passengers, who have described the panic and difficulties of getting out of the carriages after the accident. Meanwhile, emergency crews continue their work at the scene.