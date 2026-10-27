Trafficked around 2.4 tons of narcotics, SPAK sends 17 people for trial, including the son of a former Socialist Party MP

The Special Prosecution Office Against Corruption and Organized Crime has concluded its investigation and submitted to the Special Court of First Instance a request for the trial of 17 defendants in criminal proceeding no. 9 of 2024:

Emiljan Burba, Rexhep Rraja and Ervis Shuli, accused of committing the following criminal offenses:

Të lidhura None found

“Trafficking in narcotics,” committed in cooperation in the specific form of a structured criminal group, as provided for by Articles 283/a/1 and 28, paragraph 4, of the Criminal Code, in conjunction with Article 334/1 of the Criminal Code, “Commission of criminal offenses by a criminal organization or structured criminal group,”

“Structured criminal group,” committed in the form of leadership, as provided for by Article 333/a/1 of the Criminal Code.

Bujar Sefa (alias Xaka, alias Lala), accused of committing the following criminal offenses:

“Trafficking in narcotics,” committed in cooperation in the specific form of a structured criminal group, more than once, as provided for by Articles 283/a/2 and 28, paragraph 4, of the Criminal Code, in conjunction with Article 334/1 of the Criminal Code, “Commission of criminal offenses by a criminal organization or structured criminal group,”

“Structured criminal group,” committed in the form of participation, as provided for by Article 333/a/2 of the Criminal Code.

Marvin Bushati, accused of committing the following criminal offenses:

“Trafficking in narcotics,” committed in cooperation in the specific form of a structured criminal group, as provided for by Articles 283/a/1 and 28, paragraph 4, of the Criminal Code, in conjunction with Article 334/1 of the Criminal Code, “Commission of criminal offenses by a criminal organization or structured criminal group,”

“Structured criminal group,” committed in the form of participation, as provided for by Article 333/a/2 of the Criminal Code,

“Unauthorized possession and production of weapons, explosive weapons and ammunition” in a residence, as provided for by Article 278/4 of the Criminal Code, seized at the residence during the execution of the personal security measure on 10.12.2025.

Jani Çavo, Përparim Rraja, Gazmir Rraja, Sokol Qaja, Aldo Gjini (alias Iamandi), Bledar (alias Blerti) Cafi, Endrit (alias Indrit) Dokle and Zamir Aliaj (alias Çoku), accused of committing the following criminal offenses:

“Trafficking in narcotics,” committed in cooperation in the specific form of a structured criminal group, as provided for by Articles 283/a/1 and 28, paragraph 4, of the Criminal Code, in conjunction with Article 334/1 of the Criminal Code, “Commission of criminal offenses by a criminal organization or structured criminal group,”

“Structured criminal group,” committed in the form of participation, as provided for by Article 333/a/2 of the Criminal Code.

Islam Sefa (alias Xaka), Hajdar Sefa (alias Xaka, alias Lala) and Vidjan Baroka, accused of committing the following criminal offense:

“Trafficking in narcotics,” committed in cooperation in the specific form of a structured criminal group, as provided for by Articles 283/a/1 and 28, paragraph 4, of the Criminal Code, in conjunction with Article 334/1 of the Criminal Code, “Commission of criminal offenses by a criminal organization or structured criminal group.”

Agim Nina (alias Lorenc Selmani), accused of committing the following criminal offense:

“Trafficking in narcotics,” committed in cooperation, as provided for by Article 283/a/2 of the Criminal Code.

The investigation established that the defendants and their associates coordinated with one another through communications on the encrypted “SkyEcc” platform application to carry out various criminal activities. These communications were obtained by the French justice authorities as part of mutual legal assistance.

The defendants, in cooperation with one another, with individuals convicted by foreign authorities and with persons who have not yet been identified, trafficked quantities of narcotics from Albania and Latin American countries (Ecuador) to Montenegro, Germany, Turkey and the Netherlands, in the following episodes:

– First episode, 3.11.2020 – The competent authorities in Montenegro seized 1722 kg of marijuana, sent from Albania with Germany as its final destination.

– Second episode, 26.1.2021 – The competent Turkish authorities seized approximately 236 kg of marijuana, sent from Albania with Turkey as its final destination.

– Third episode, 23.11.2020 – The competent authorities in the Kingdom of the Netherlands seized 475 kg of cocaine, sent from Ecuador to the Port of Vlissingen in the Netherlands.

At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that the defendants Emiljan Burba, Rexhep Rraja and Ervis Shuli had acted as leaders and financiers of the illegal criminal activity, while the other defendants had acted as participants.

For the purpose of identifying the defendants’ associates and continuing the asset investigation, we proceeded with separating the case files from criminal proceeding no. 9 of 2024, registering them as new criminal proceeding no. 9/1 of 2026, and continuing the investigation into the elements of the following criminal offenses:

“Trafficking in narcotics,” committed in cooperation in the specific form of a structured criminal group, as provided for by Articles 283/a and 28, paragraph 4, of the Criminal Code, in conjunction with Article 334/1 of the Criminal Code, “Commission of criminal offenses by a criminal organization or structured criminal group,”

“Structured criminal group,” as provided for by Article 333/a of the Criminal Code,

“Trafficking in narcotics,” committed in cooperation, as provided for by Article 283/a/2 of the Criminal Code.

The investigation was conducted in close cooperation with the justice authorities of Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Montenegro, Turkey and Ecuador, Eurojust and Europol, the investigation units of the Criminal Police Department at the State Police, as well as the National Bureau of Investigation.