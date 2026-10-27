Trader reported in Italy after threatening messages: “Anyone who steals, we’ll kill their whole family

Trader reported in Italy after threatening messages: “Anyone who steals, we’ll kill their whole family

A 35-year-old Chinese national has been reported to police in Italy after putting up notices in his shop threatening anyone who might try to steal goods.

The incident took place in Pomigliano d’Arco, near Naples. Municipal police reported the owner of a household goods store on suspicion of aggravated threats.

Të lidhura

None found

The inspection began after complaints from several residents who had noticed the threatening messages inside the shop, Italian media reported. Officers found several notices in prominent places among the shelves, reading: “Anyone who steals, their whole family will be killed.”

Police identified the trader and referred the case to the Nola Public Prosecutor’s Office. The notices were seized as evidence, and the documentation was sent to the judicial authorities for further review.

Reports suggest that the messages may have been put up to deter repeated thefts at the shop, but this motive has not been officially confirmed.

Italian authorities are continuing their investigation. The owner is suspected of aggravated threats.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 22:46

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