Karamuço: The prosecution knows what happened to Erjon Vishkulli and must inform the public

Criminalistics expert Ervin Karamuço, a guest on the program “Now with Erla Mëhilli,” called on the Prosecution to be more transparent about its investigation into Erjon Vishkulli’s eye injury during the protest. The public, he said, should be informed about developments in the case.

Karamuço said investigators had already formed an idea of what happened to the 28-year-old. He explained that, before seizing the cameras and weapons, the authorities had reviewed the footage and carried out measurements and calculations.

Të lidhura None found

The expert added that the Prosecution also has preliminary information obtained through operational channels in Italy. For this information to be used as valid evidence in the investigation, it must be received through a letter rogatory.

“I can say responsibly that the prosecutor currently knows what happened. Before taking the cameras, he had reviewed the footage with the Judicial Police officers. Even before the weapons were seized, he knew where the person had been positioned. Measurements and calculations have been made regarding the trajectory, the injury he sustained, and other elements. I also know this from the preliminary results of the operation in Italy, from which information has come through operational channels. However, that information must be conveyed through a letter rogatory to be admissible as lawful evidence and serve the investigation.

“Operational information has so far provided a preliminary picture of the investigation, but the findings should be made public. The Prosecution should be more open and inform the public about such an important and serious case. Transparency is essential and should be demanded of law enforcement and prosecutorial bodies, not just the executive. In the American system, public updates are common practice, particularly in sensitive cases like this one, involving a young man who risks losing his sight. The prosecutor handling the case, the district prosecutor, the Prosecutor General, or an institutional spokesperson should inform the public about the steps taken and findings to date, insofar as doing so does not compromise the investigation,” Karamuço said.