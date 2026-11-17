Today, the verdict is announced in The Hague for Hashim Thaçi and the four other defendants

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague are expected to issue their verdict today in the case known as “The Administration of Justice.” The defendants in the proceedings are former Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi, former director of the Kosovo Intelligence Agency (KIA) Bashkim Smakaj, former mayor of Malisheva Isni Kilaj, former Justice Minister Hajredin Kuçi and Fadil Fazliu.

According to a notice from the Special Court, the hearing for the announcement of the judgment is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. All five defendants are expected to attend the courtroom in person.

Të lidhura None found

The charges against them relate to obstructing justice, including alleged interference with witness testimony and violations of court orders.

The prosecution alleges that during visits to the detention center, Hashim Thaçi passed confidential information about its witnesses and attempted to influence their testimony. The indictment also includes allegations that former Justice Minister Hajredin Kuçi had unauthorized contact with witnesses.

The trial of the five defendants began on February 27, 2026. The collection of evidence concluded on August 5 of the same year, while after the parties’ closing statements, the single judge closed the case on September 14, 2026, paving the way for the announcement of the judgment.

Today’s decision marks an important stage in the proceedings, which have attracted widespread public attention because of the individuals involved and the nature of the charges.

Until the judgment is announced, all the defendants continue to enjoy the presumption of innocence.