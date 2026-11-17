Five parliamentary committees meet today: health, education and the economy on the agenda

Five committees of the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo have scheduled meetings and sessions for today. The discussions will focus on issues concerning health, education, the economy, security and international relations.

The first session begins at 10:00, when the Committee on Health will review the report of the Hospital and University Clinical Service of Kosovo Board (SHSKUK). Particular attention will be paid to waiting lists at secondary- and tertiary-level healthcare institutions.

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The committee will also address the supply of essential medicines during 2026 and medical equipment. The agenda also includes a proposal to establish a working group that will oversee the implementation of the Law on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases.

At 11:00, the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora will meet with Borut Blaj, Slovenia’s ambassador to Kosovo.

The Committee on Education and Science will meet at 12:00. Members will discuss oversight of the implementation of laws and issues related to private higher education in Kosovo. Representatives of private higher education institutions have been invited to the meeting.

At 13:00, the Committee on Security and Defense will hold a meeting with Jonathan Hargreaves, the United Kingdom’s ambassador to Kosovo.

The program will conclude at 15:30 with a meeting of the Committee on Economy, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation. The meeting will review the 2025 Annual Work Report of the Independent Commission for Mines and Minerals (KPMM), with representatives of the institution’s board in attendance.

The committee will also be informed about the conclusion of three competitions for three positions at the Regulatory Authority for Water Services (ARRU). Another topic will be the organization of a roundtable on aligning consumer protection legislation with European Union directives.

Today’s meetings will cover issues of public interest, ranging from healthcare services and higher education to security, the economy and the harmonization of laws with European standards.