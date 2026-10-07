Three years since the October 7 attack/ Israeli army reports 100,000 targets struck and 970 soldiers killed

Three years since the October 7 attack/ Israeli army reports 100,000 targets struck and 970 soldiers killed

Since Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023, the Israeli army has struck around 100,000 targets across the region, Israeli Radio reported today, citing military data.

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According to the report, 65,000 of the targets were in the Gaza Strip, 28,000 in Lebanon and Syria, and 4,500 in Iran. The Israeli army also said that 970 of its soldiers had been killed over the past three years.

The October 7, 2023, attack caused the deaths of around 1,200 people, while another 251 were abducted and forcibly taken to the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli figures cited by the German news agency dpa, around 6,000 Hamas militants and members of other extremist groups entered Israel during the raid.

The ensuing war has caused more than 74,000 Palestinian casualties in the Gaza Strip, according to health authorities controlled by Hamas in the enclave.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that 4,000 of the 6,000 militants had so far been killed. He added that the army had been ordered to pursue and eliminate the 2,000 militants who remain.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 11:55

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