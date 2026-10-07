Thief”/ Residents of the former Factory area protest against Rama: You will end up in prison (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Edi Rama was met with protests this Wednesday by residents of the former Factory area, a site that has now been turned into a space used by the company “KAYO.” During the prime minister’s visit, angry citizens highlighted the lack of drinking water, a problem that, according to them, has continued for 13 years.

The situation became even more tense when citizens began shouting slogans at the prime minister, including “Thief” and “Rama to prison.” Following the crowd’s reaction, Rama left the area accompanied by dozens of members of the Guard. The prime minister’s visit had been presented as a meeting with residents to hear about their problems firsthand.

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As can also be heard in the video, the citizens called on Rama to resign and go to prison together with Ron Yeffet, Ergys Agasi and Vlora Hyseni. They also said that this is “Loyal Presence,” for Rama to mock the residents.