Thief”/ Residents of the former Factory area protest against Rama: You will end up in prison (VIDEO)

Thief”/ Residents of the former Factory area protest against Rama: You will end up in prison (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Edi Rama was met with protests this Wednesday by residents of the former Factory area, a site that has now been turned into a space used by the company “KAYO.” During the prime minister’s visit, angry citizens highlighted the lack of drinking water, a problem that, according to them, has continued for 13 years.

The situation became even more tense when citizens began shouting slogans at the prime minister, including “Thief” and “Rama to prison.” Following the crowd’s reaction, Rama left the area accompanied by dozens of members of the Guard. The prime minister’s visit had been presented as a meeting with residents to hear about their problems firsthand.

Të lidhura

None found

As can also be heard in the video, the citizens called on Rama to resign and go to prison together with Ron Yeffet, Ergys Agasi and Vlora Hyseni. They also said that this is “Loyal Presence,” for Rama to mock the residents.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 11:56

Tags: , ,
Kurti announces the opening of eight new dental polyclinics in Kosovo

Kurti announces the opening of eight new dental polyclinics in Kosovo
Enver Dugolli attends the Municipal Community Safety Council meeting in Rahovec, with security and institutional cooperation in focus

Enver Dugolli attends the Municipal Community Safety Council meeting in Rahovec, with security and institutional cooperation in focus
Kosovo and France commit to new infrastructure projects

Kosovo and France commit to new infrastructure projects
Safe City” system to begin operations in the Ohrid region on Monday

Safe City” system to begin operations in the Ohrid region on Monday
Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?

Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?
A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey

A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey
Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu

Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu
Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis

Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis