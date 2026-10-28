They won’t sleep anymore”: Arlinda Zekaj’s family at Pristina protest, demanding justice and ministers’ resignations

Hundreds of people gathered in Pristina’s “Zahir Pajaziti” Square for a protest called following the killing of Arlinda Zekaj in Vitomiricë, Peja. The rally was organized by the Feminist Thought and Action Collective under the slogan “Treat the killing of women as a national emergency.”

Zekaj’s family members also took part in the protest. Participants demanded justice for her and accountability from the institutions, as well as concrete steps to protect women and prevent gender-based violence.

Të lidhura None found

Protesters held signs calling for an end to domestic violence and demanded the resignations of Justice Minister Donika Gërvalla and Interior Minister Xhelal Sveçla. Messages included “We are not alone; we have each other,” “Freedom, equality, solidarity,” “The state has blood on its hands,” and “They won’t sleep anymore; the flames will reach them.”

Organizers and protesters called for the killings of women not to be treated as isolated incidents, but as a serious social problem requiring an immediate response and institutional accountability.

Arlinda Zekaj was killed on Sunday evening in Vitomiricë, Peja. Her brother-in-law, Albert Sylaj, who is suspected of the killing, was arrested late last night. Her former husband had been arrested earlier.