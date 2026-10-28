Initial hearing in absentia for 20 people accused of war crimes scheduled for December 21

Initial hearing in absentia for 20 people accused of war crimes scheduled for December 21

The Basic Court in Pristina has scheduled an initial hearing for December 21, 2026, in absentia for 20 people accused of war crimes against the civilian population.

According to the court’s announcement, the hearing concerns the indictment filed by the Special Prosecution of the Republic of Kosovo on August 6, 2026, against MILOVAN KOVAÇEVIQ, RADOMIR ÇOLIQ, MILOSH GjOSHAN, PREDRAG RISTIQ, SRGJAN KRISTIQ, LUBISHA OBRADOVIQ, ZHIVKO SARIQ, SPASO SARIQ, LAZAR DRASHKOVIQ, ZVONKO RISHTIQ, DARKO GLIGORIJEVIQ, ÇEDOMIR BOZHOVIQ, VLADIMIR BOZHOVIQ, ROBERT DOBRUNA, RADOMIR RAKOVIQ, LJUBISHA RAKOVIQ, MILOSH SHQEPANOVIQ, MILAN RADOIÇIQ, SVETISLAV GLIGORIJEVIQ and TOMICA AVRAMOVIQ.

Të lidhura

None found

The court said that, at the request of the Special Prosecution, proceedings will be held without the accused present because they could not be located by the time the indictment was filed. The announcement calls on the defendants to appear before and surrender to the law enforcement authorities of the Republic of Kosovo.

The court also asks anyone with important information about the accused’s whereabouts to pass it on to the Kosovo Police or other competent authorities.

The hearing will take place on December 21, 2026, starting at 9:30 a.m., in courtroom No. 27, first floor, Building D, at the Palace of Justice in Hajvali. The trial panel will be presided over by Judge Leon Përlaska, the court’s announcement said.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 17:31

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