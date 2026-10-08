The Pentagon asks CENTOM to prepare for new military operations against Iran

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has received instructions from the Pentagon to finalize preparations for a possible resumption of major military operations against Iran, according to a report by Axios.

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The order does not include a specific date for launching attacks, and President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision. However, U.S. and Israeli sources cited in the report said that a new offensive could be launched before the U.S. midterm elections in November, and potentially even before Israel’s elections on October 27.

If the operations resume, possible targets could include Iranian nuclear facilities, energy infrastructure and other strategically important sites. According to Axios sources, the possibility of attacks before the U.S. elections is not considered high, but it has not been ruled out.

The development comes after several weeks of tensions and diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran. Axios reports that recent negotiations have made little progress, raising concerns about a return to large-scale fighting.

President Trump has discussed various options regarding Iran with his national security advisers, while a high-level meeting was recently held at Camp David. According to reports, the U.S. administration is considering a return to major military operations, as negotiations with Tehran remain deadlocked.

A resumption of the conflict before the U.S. midterm elections could also have economic consequences, particularly for oil and energy prices. However, there is still no official decision on when or whether new attacks will begin.