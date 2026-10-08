The death of the 87-year-old woman who became a symbol of Spain’s housing crisis after being evicted from her home

Maricarmen Abascal, the 87-year-old Spanish woman who had lived in the same apartment for more than 70 years, has died after being evicted from her home. Her case became a symbol of Spain’s housing crisis and sparked protests across the country.

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The news was announced by the Madrid Tenants’ Union, which said that Abascal had died after her case triggered strong public reactions and protests throughout Spain.

On September 23, the elderly woman was forcibly removed from the apartment on a stretcher after she could no longer afford the rising rent.

Due to a legal issue, the landlord managed to increase the monthly rent from 500 euros to 2,650 euros. Although the payment was later reduced to 1,650 euros, this amount was still around 300 euros higher than Abascal’s monthly pension.

After the eviction, the company that owned the apartment proposed that the 87-year-old return to the home at a lower rent. However, the agreement was not signed because she had been hospitalized.

“It is with regret that we announce that Maricarmen died today,” the Madrid Tenants’ Union said, describing her story as “a turning point in the history of this country.”

The incident caused widespread outrage and placed Abascal’s case among the most powerful symbols of Spain’s housing crisis. The protests increased pressure on the coalition government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to approve emergency measures, but the bills were later rejected by Congress.

After the measures were rejected, tens of thousands of people protested in various cities across Spain. They called for measures to address rising housing costs and greater protection for tenants.

The Madrid Tenants’ Union said that the agreement that could have given Abascal the opportunity to return home had been reached too late.

The organization described the situation as “entirely avoidable after a torturous process” and said that the price paid to reach this point “was too high.”

Following the announcement of her death, protesters gathered at Puerta del Sol, one of Madrid’s main squares, which had become the center of rallies against the housing crisis in recent days.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez offered his condolences to the 87-year-old woman’s family.