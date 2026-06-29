The agreement is known: VLEN will lead six ministries

With the reconstruction expected to be carried out in the current government, VLEN will take charge of six ministries.

According to the agreed package, this reorganization includes three new ministries, while two others have been dropped, INA reports.

Të lidhura None found

Under VLEN’s leadership will be the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Ecology, the Ministry of European Integration, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Inter-Community Relations.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, as well as the Ministry for Good Governance, which had been led by a deputy prime minister, will no longer be part of it.

Changes are also expected in two departments, as the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Justice will have new names, although it has not yet been determined who will take these posts.

“There is still no final name for justice and culture; they will be two new names. As for the current ministers, as VLEN we are satisfied and they will continue. Health is not part of the package, it is not ours,” Sali said, responding to journalists’ questions ahead of the event marking two years of VLEN’s work as part of the governing coalition.

Sali added that, as negotiations continue, there are still open issues, but the ministries of environment, economy, justice, European integration, culture, and inter-community relations will undoubtedly be entrusted to VLEN./INA/