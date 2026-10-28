The 320-meter-long SS United States will be sunk off Florida to become the world’s largest artificial reef

The SS United States, one of the best-known ships in the history of transatlantic travel, is expected to be sunk off Florida and transformed into the world’s largest artificial reef.

The ocean liner is 320 meters long. In 1952, on its maiden voyage, it set a record for the fastest crossing of the Atlantic Ocean.

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Okaloosa County officials say the sinking is scheduled to take place in the second week of November in the Gulf of Mexico. The site is about 22 nautical miles, or 41 kilometers, southwest of Destin. The final schedule may change depending on the weather.

“This is a significant step toward creating a unique resource for both the environment and our tourism industry,” local officials said, emphasizing the project’s expected impact on the region.

Although efforts have been made over the years to preserve the ship as part of the maritime heritage, the high costs of maintenance and restoration made saving it difficult.

The SS United States will now serve as a habitat for marine organisms, with the aim of helping enrich the area’s underwater ecosystem.

From a symbol of seafaring to an attraction for divers

Turning the ship into an artificial reef is expected to make it an appealing destination for divers and tourists visiting Florida’s coast. Over time, marine organisms are expected to colonize its surfaces and create a new environment for underwater life.

The SS United States will join a regional network of more than 500 artificial reefs. These structures serve as habitats for various marine species and as diving destinations.

Local officials hope the historic ship will attract more visitors, boost diving tourism and bring economic benefits to the community.

After making history with its record-breaking Atlantic crossing, the SS United States is expected to begin a new chapter beneath the sea. The project aims to combine maritime heritage with tourism and the creation of underwater habitats.