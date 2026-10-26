Tahiri calls for resignations after killing in Peja: Condolences are not enough

Following the killing of Arlinda Zekaj, Alliance MP Besnik Tahiri called for resignations and dismissals, describing such a response as an institutional responsibility and an ethical action in the face of an event that has shocked the citizens of Kosovo.

During his speech in Parliament, Tahiri said that Arlinda’s case should not be viewed as an isolated incident. According to him, it is a disturbing phenomenon that requires reflection and institutions to assume responsibility.

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“Arlinda’s killing is undoubtedly a tragedy that has shocked everyone, but it is not an isolated case. Unfortunately, this is turning into a phenomenon that forces us in Kosovo to reflect and, above all, to demand accountability,” Tahiri said.

The MP stressed that publicly condemning the incident and expressing condolences are not enough. He called on the responsible institutions to take concrete steps.

“In the face of an event that has caused pain to all the citizens of Kosovo, there should have been resignations and dismissals today, as an ethical action,” Tahiri declared.

Tahiri added that violence against women should not be treated merely as an isolated case or simply within the framework of femicide, but also through the responsibility borne by institutions.