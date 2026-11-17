Symbolic message for Arlinda Zekaj placed in front of Parliament: “We failed to protect her life

A symbolic action took place in front of the Kosovo Assembly, where a photograph was displayed alongside a letter from Arlinda Zekaj, who was killed in Vitomirica, Peja.

The message calls on institutions to take responsibility for the case and stresses that ensuring the safety of citizens must be their priority.

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“Arlinda is no longer alive because we failed to protect her life. We must never allow Arlinda to die,” reads the note placed there by a citizen.

The message also emphasizes that protecting citizens’ rights and lives must take precedence over every other issue.