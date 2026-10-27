Suspect in Arlinda Zekaj’s murder threatened police: “I won’t surrender; I’ll kill you too

Albert Sylaj, suspected of murdering Arlinda Zekaj in Vitomiricë, Peja, reportedly told police officers that he would not surrender and threatened to kill them.

Ermal Panduri, host of the “Debat Plus” program, made the information public, saying Sylaj warned that he would kill the officers if they tried to arrest him.

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“Exclusive information: When the police communicated with the suspected killer, he said: ‘I won’t surrender; I’ll kill you too. I won’t surrender alive,’” Panduri said.

Authorities have so far provided no details about the circumstances or timing of the alleged communication, or whether the threats have been confirmed by police.