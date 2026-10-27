Pacolli announces that the Special Prosecution has closed its investigation into the grants case

Fitore Pacolli, Minister of Environment and a former MP for the Vetëvendosje Movement, announced that the Special Prosecution had officially notified her that its investigation into her regarding grants from the Ministry of Agriculture had been fully concluded.

In a post, Pacolli said the decision showed, in her view, that she had neither influenced nor interfered in the ministry’s grant allocation process.

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She said that in recent months she had faced accusations and attacks from political and media representatives. Pacolli added that she had denied any involvement in the case from the outset.

“The truth prevailed,” she wrote, thanking citizens who, she said, believed in her integrity and stood by her during this period.

Pacolli accompanied the announcement with the message that justice had prevailed, as the investigation into her had concluded.