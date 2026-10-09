Supreme Court: The case concerning the blocking of NPB’s accounts is under review

The Supreme Court of Kosovo has announced that the court case concerning the blocking of the bank accounts of the Public Housing Enterprise (NPB) is under review, while making clear that it cannot determine in advance when the proceedings will be concluded.

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According to the clarification published for the public, the case was received and registered on August 21, 2026, under number E. Rev. No. 49/2026, and is currently under review.

The blocking of NPB’s accounts has also affected the enterprise’s employees, who, based on information made public, have faced delays in receiving their salaries.

The Court said it recognizes the employees’ concerns, but stressed that court cases are handled in accordance with the Constitution and applicable legislation. It recalled that the priority given to cases is determined by the relevant legal provisions, with the aim of preserving the impartiality and equality of the parties.

Regarding the possible timeframe for concluding the proceedings, the Supreme Court clarified that it cannot provide a preliminary estimate. According to the Court, the decision will be made based on the law and the specific circumstances of the case.

The Court expressed respect for the right of workers and citizens to protest peacefully and lawfully. At the same time, it emphasized the need to protect the independence of the judiciary and avoid any pressure that could be seen as interference in the decision-making process.

In conclusion, the Supreme Court reiterated that it remains committed to fulfilling its constitutional and legal obligations, ensuring that the case is reviewed impartially and in accordance with the standards of the administration of justice.