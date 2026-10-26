Student protests: Police instruct stations not to check phones without a court order

A document from the Tirana Local Police Directorate calls on the police stations in Tirana and Kruja to strictly follow legal procedures during the student protests, particularly in cases involving minors. The document, signed on October 22 by the deputy director for Public Security, Chief Commissioner Edmond Meshini, sets out several duties for police structures, emphasizing respect for the rights of detained persons and ensuring transparency during police actions.

One of the main instructions is that mobile phones must not be checked without a court order and that police officers must not request passwords without a legal basis. The document also requires officers to keep their identification numbers visible, while vehicles used during operations must be identifiable. Another obligation concerns preserving video footage from October 19, 2026, as well as ensuring that cameras are installed in the areas where people are detained and interviewed.

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In cases involving minors, the police must guarantee the presence of a parent or guardian and a psychologist during the proceedings, as well as inform them of their rights before questioning. They are also required to maintain separate registers for this category.

The instruction also calls for officers to be familiarized with the legal acts regulating the proportional use of force and tear gas, as well as the accurate completion of registers for detained persons. The document was sent to police stations No. 1 through 7 in Tirana, the Tirana Police Station and the Kruja Police Station, with the aim of ensuring compliance with legal obligations when managing protests.