State Audit Office accepting proposals for 2027 audits until December 1

State Audit Office accepting proposals for 2027 audits until December 1

Until December 1, institutions and organizations in North Macedonia can submit to the State Audit Office topics, projects or institutions they propose for auditing in 2027.

The State Audit Office called on institutions, organizations, civil society groups and other interested parties to suggest entities and areas where they believe there is a need for and public interest in a state audit. According to the Office, the initiative aims to increase transparency and involve the public in setting audit priorities.

Të lidhura

None found

Proposals can be submitted through the Office’s official website or by email.

Accepted proposals may be included in the Annual Work Programme for 2027, subject to approval by the chief state auditor. The programme must be submitted to the Parliament of the Republic of North Macedonia no later than the end of December.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 20:08

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