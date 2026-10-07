SSO: Annual inflation reaches 2.7% in September as restaurant and accommodation prices rise

According to calculations published today by the State Statistical Office (SSO), inflation in September this year was 2.7% higher than in 2025. Compared with August, when inflation was 2.6%, this represents an increase of 0.1 percentage points, meaning the cost of living did not change significantly during the month.

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Monthly inflation was lower than in August, when it reached 0.4%. Spending rose the most in the sports and recreation category, by 3.1%, followed by restaurants and accommodation services, at 2.5%. The smallest increase, 0.5%, was recorded for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

North Macedonia’s SSO reported that in September 2026, compared with August of the same year, the cost of living fell in the recreation, sports and culture groups by 3.7%, transport by 3.4%, restaurants and accommodation services by 0.3%, and information and communication by 0.1%.

However, according to the SSO’s calculations, prices in restaurants and accommodation services continued to rise in September: they were 3.8% higher year on year and 0.1% higher than in the previous month.

The agency’s data show that electricity prices rose by 1.3% in the first half of this year compared with the second half of last year.

During the third quarter of 2026, real estate prices rose by 10.3%. They are not included in the SSO’s inflation calculations, despite accounting for a significant share of citizens’ expenses.

To track inflation, the SSO takes into account the prices of basic products and services that citizens buy to meet their essential needs.