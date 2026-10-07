SPAK sends four people to trial over the kidnapping and murder of Renis Dobra

The Special Prosecution Office has filed a request with the Special Court for the trial of four people suspected of kidnapping and murdering Renis Dobra.

Të lidhura None found

Fation Bushgjokaj, Petrit Hoxha (Çakraj), Kristë Bushgjokaj and Aleksandër Bushgjokaj have been charged as defendants. According to SPAK, they face charges of “Kidnapping or hostage-taking of a person,” “Structured criminal group,” and “Committing criminal offenses by a criminal organization and structured criminal group.”

The investigation reconstructed the suspects’ movements in different vehicles, the pursuit of Renis Dobra and the moment when he was forcibly pulled from his car. The prosecution alleges that the victim was assaulted and then killed, while his body and vehicle were thrown into the waters of Lake Ulzë in an attempt to erase the traces.

SPAK said that security camera footage, GPS data, telephone records and forensic medical examinations revealed how the actions were planned and coordinated.

The Special Prosecution Office against Corruption and Organized Crime has filed with the Special Court of First Instance a request for the trial of criminal proceeding No. 181 of 2025 against Fation Bushgjokaj, Petrit Hoxha (Çakraj), Kristë Bushgjokaj and Aleksandër Bushgjokaj.

All four people are charged with the criminal offense of “Kidnapping or hostage-taking of a person,” committed in the special form of cooperation through a structured criminal group, as well as with “Structured criminal group” and “Committing criminal offenses by a criminal organization and structured criminal group.” These offenses are provided for under Articles 109/3, 28/4, 333/a/2 and 334/2 of the Criminal Code.

The proceeding is linked to the incident of July 8, 2025. According to the conclusions of the investigation, the defendants acted in coordination to kidnap and hold citizen R.D. hostage.

Investigators used security camera footage, GPS data from rented vehicles and other evidence to track the movements of the suspects in Burrel and along the Klos–Zenisht route. Near the “Mat Bridge,” R.D. was spotted traveling in a Mercedes-Benz and was followed by a Hyundai Santa Fe carrying Petrit Hoxha (Çakraj) and Kristë Bushgjokaj.

According to SPAK, the two people in the Hyundai Santa Fe notified Fation Bushgjokaj and Aleksandër Bushgjokaj, who were traveling in a Range Rover. The pursuit continued to “Kroi i Suçit.”

At around 9:58 p.m., the Range Rover allegedly blocked the victim’s path. R.D. was forcibly pulled from his car and, under the perpetrators’ assault, was placed inside the Range Rover.

Afterward, all three vehicles traveled in convoy from Burrel toward Ulzë and Shkopet. According to the investigation, R.D. was assaulted along this route and was subsequently killed by the perpetrators. The conclusions are also supported by the forensic medical report.

After the incident, the victim’s vehicle and body were thrown into the waters of Lake Ulzë with the aim of concealing and getting rid of them.

Analysis of the vehicles’ routes, checks of cameras near the scene, GPS data, telephone records and information extracted from the phones of the people under investigation led to the conclusion that the kidnapping and murder of R.D. were planned and carried out in an organized and coordinated manner, within the framework of the special cooperation of the structured criminal group.