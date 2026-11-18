Shpat Morina, an official at the Center for Social Work in Peja, reported before the Parliamentary Investigative Committee on the steps taken in the case of Arlinda Zekaj.

During his testimony, Morina admitted that while Arlinda’s son was being questioned at the Vitomirica police station, no psychologist was present.

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Besa Kabashi Ramaj, a member of the Committee, asked the CSW official to clarify whether there had been information he could have passed on to the Kosovo Police.

In his response, Morina stressed that he had no prior knowledge of the persons connected to this event.

“I was assigned as a guardian and the Police contacted me. I was at the Center for Social Work when I was notified about a case. After I spoke with my superior, I set off there. But for me it was completely unknown who it was about and what had happened earlier between the parties, neither from the woman’s side nor the man’s,” he stated.