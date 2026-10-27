Six parliamentary committees to meet today, focusing on draft laws and work plans

Six parliamentary committees will meet today to discuss draft laws, the implementation of legislation, work plans and other matters related to their responsibilities.

The first meeting, at 10:00, will be held by the Committee on Economy, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Trade and Innovation. Members will review in principle the draft law on energy efficiency, the president’s decision on the Law on Consumer Protection, and the call for applications for the position of director of the Water Services Regulatory Authority (WSRA). Neime Binaku, chair of the Competition Authority, will also report on the institution’s situation.

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The Committee on Security and Defense will meet at 10:30. Its agenda includes an initial review of the draft law on the Emergency Management Agency, approval of the agenda and approval of the minutes from the previous meeting.

The Committee on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora has scheduled its meeting for 11:00. In addition to approving the agenda and the minutes from the previous meeting, lawmakers will discuss oversight of the implementation of laws and friendship groups.

Two committees will meet at 12:00. The Committee on Social Welfare, Labor, Family, the Values of the Liberation War, Victims of Wartime Sexual Violence and Missing Persons will focus on reviewing and approving the Functional Committee’s draft work plan.

Also at 12:00, the Committee on Education and Science will review its work plan for the autumn session of 2026. Other matters are also on the agenda.

The final meeting will be held at 13:00 by the Committee on Environment, Spatial Planning, Food, Agriculture, Forestry, Rural Development, Infrastructure and Transport. The committee will conduct an initial review of the draft law on the Agricultural Census and the draft law on the Central Inspectorate for Agriculture, Food Safety, Veterinary and Forestry.