Albulena Haxhiu to pay an official visit to North Macedonia today

The Speaker of the Kosovo Assembly, Albulena Haxhiu, will be in North Macedonia today, where her agenda includes meetings with the country’s highest-ranking institutional leaders.

Her counterpart, the Speaker of the Assembly of North Macedonia, Afrim Gashi, will welcome Haxhiu with a state ceremony. Afterwards, the two parliamentary speakers will hold a bilateral meeting.

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During her visit to Skopje, Haxhiu will also meet with President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova and Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, as well as with the mayors of municipalities with an Albanian majority in North Macedonia.

Her agenda also includes a visit to the Museum of Contemporary Art in Skopje.

The visit is taking place as part of institutional contacts between Kosovo and North Macedonia, neighboring countries that cooperate in various areas of mutual interest.

Diplomatic relations between Kosovo and North Macedonia began in 2008, when Skopje recognized Kosovo’s independence.