Six Albanians arrested in Belgium as three cannabis plantations are discovered

Belgian police have targeted a suspected illegal cannabis cultivation network in an operation carried out on November 9 in several parts of the country.

According to Belgian media, searches were conducted at five homes in Etterbeek, Evere, Leuven, Overijse and Tervuren as part of an investigation into a criminal organization suspected of cultivating cannabis.

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During the operation, authorities discovered three professionally equipped plantations, two of which were fully operational. In total, more than 2,000 cannabis plants and around 55 kilograms of harvested cannabis were seized.

Police also found and seized more than 17,000 euros in cash. All the plantations were dismantled, while the cannabis was seized for destruction.

Six Albanian nationals, aged 29 to 57, were arrested. They appeared before an investigating judge, who ordered them to be held in pretrial detention.

According to Belgian media, this is not the first case in which Albanian nationals have been suspected of involvement in illegal cannabis cultivation in Belgium.

In December 2025, a court in Brussels sentenced 10 Albanian nationals to prison for illegal cannabis cultivation. Meanwhile, a joint investigation by media outlets Knack, Le Soir and RTBF, published in June 2026, raised concerns about the expansion of Albanian criminal networks in Belgium.

The investigation into the latest operation is ongoing, with Belgian authorities seeking to establish the extent of the organization and its suspected criminal activity.