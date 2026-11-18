Rama in Parliament: Small businesses will not be taxed until 2029

This Wednesday, Prime Minister Edi Rama presented the proposed changes to the 2027 Fiscal Package in Parliament, announcing that small businesses will remain untaxed until 2029.

According to Rama, the VAT threshold will be lowered to prevent large businesses from using small businesses as a way to reduce their tax liabilities.

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He also added that anyone who describes this measure as taxation of small businesses should reconsider how they understand the issue.

The prime minister also spoke about easing the tax burden on fuel and changes related to the vehicle circulation tax.

He said the aim is for fuel prices in Albania to be the same as in the region, while payment of the vehicle circulation tax will be moved to the DPSHTRR system.

Rama said the reform, together with the budget as a whole, is being undertaken to foster further economic development and accelerate its pace.

During his speech, the prime minister also referred to pensioners, taking a dig at the opposition over how it presents its calculations concerning pensions.

“Pensioners still do their sums with pen and paper, while these fools here think they can confuse them with their upside-down calculations,” Rama said.