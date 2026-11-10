Sister finds TV presenter Rabia Ahsan bloodied after shooting at home; husband arrested

Television presenter Rabia Ahsan, 41, a mother of two, was shot dead on Sunday at her home in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Her husband, Ahsan Tahir, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The journalist’s mother and sister were outside the home when they heard gunshots. Her sister ran to the bedroom and found Rabia lying in a pool of blood. According to reports, Tahir was allegedly still holding the gun.

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Authorities said the presenter had one gunshot wound below her neck and another on the right side of her back. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rabia Ahsan was a presenter at 92 News, a well-known Urdu-language news channel. Just hours before the shooting, she had posted a video on her YouTube channel discussing the midterm elections in the United States. Local media cited by the Daily Mail reported that the shooting took place at around 3 p.m.

Police seized a pistol at the scene and arrested Ahsan Tahir. According to Pakistani media, he did not have a valid firearms license. The newspaper Samaa reported that, during questioning, Tahir allegedly admitted firing the gun but claimed he did not know it was loaded and that the shot was accidental.

The couple lived together and had two children. No history of conflict or violence in their relationship had been reported. Rawalpindi police official Hassan Mushtaq Sukherea said authorities would ensure an impartial investigation to fully establish the circumstances of the killing.

The journalist’s death also prompted reactions from senior Pakistani political figures. Pakistan’s first lady, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, called for accountability and the protection of women. She said such cases demanded serious attention and that women should be able to live and work without fear of losing their lives.

Investigations to fully establish the circumstances of the shooting are continuing.