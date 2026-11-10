Durrës crash that killed two children: Dismissal of one charge against Nikoll Radaçi sought; next hearing on November 16

Durrës crash that killed two children: Dismissal of one charge against Nikoll Radaçi sought; next hearing on November 16

The court held another preliminary hearing today in the case of Nikoll Radaçi, who is accused of “violating road traffic rules” following the May 3 crash in Durrës. Two children who were playing on the sidewalk died, while a third was seriously injured.

Judge Elvis Sulejmani presided over the hearing. A request was made to dismiss the charge of “driving a vehicle improperly,” an offense under Article 291 of the Criminal Code. The request is based on the argument that Law No. 57/2026 “On Amnesty” applies to this offense.

Të lidhura

None found

The Durrës Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction said two hearings have been held in the case so far, on November 2 and 10. The next hearing is scheduled for November 16 at 10:45 a.m.

The crash occurred around midday on May 3 in Durrës’s No. 15 neighborhood. Three children were playing with a ball on the sidewalk when the 57-year-old driver, who was drunk, lost control of his vehicle and hit them. E.M., 12, and K. N., 10, died. The third child, aged 8, survived with serious injuries.

Local residents had reported the driver to police several times. Traffic police had also fined him for violating safety rules.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 18:31

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